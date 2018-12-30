Report: Valencia Targeting Chicharito As Batshuayi Replacement

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez could be headed to Valencia in January, according to a report in Marca.

Reports suggest that the Mexican forward, currently playing for West Ham United, is being targeted as a replacement for Michy Batshuayi, who was brought in on loan from Chelsea this summer but has struggled to make an impact for Los Che.

Ojito a lo que publica el diario 'Levante'. Chicharito podría llegar cedido al Valencia este mercado de invierno https://t.co/D8NBgiBY1i — FichajesMARCA (@Marcatransfer) December 30, 2018

With just one LaLiga goal in 14 appearances thus far, there has been talk of Batshuayi's loan being ended by the club.

After finishing fourth in LaLiga last season, Valencia got off to a slow start this year. Despite rising up to eighth in the table, they have only won four times, settling for 10 draws. The offense in particular has been an issue, scoring just 15 goals in 17 matches.

Hernandez, who last featured in LaLiga during the 2014-15 season Real Madrid, has battled injuries this season but still netted four goals and an assist in 14 Premier League matches.