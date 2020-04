GOAL

Real Madrid will only sanction Dani Ceballos' departure if their €50 million (£44m/$54m) valuation is met - according to AS.

The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at Arsenal, who have yet to decide whether to offer him a permanent contract at Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos, who is tied to Madrid until 2023, has scored once in 24 appearances for Arsenal and revealed that he hasn't spoken to Zinedine Zidane since leaving the club on loan.