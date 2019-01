GOAL

Blancos want Pole in position

Real Madrid are looking to sign Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan this month, perDiario AS.

Santiago Solari's side have something of an injury crisis up front, with both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio consigned to the sidelines.

Eden Hazard has been tipped as a big-money arrival in Madrid in the summer, but Real may need more immediate reinforcements.

