Real Madrid were ready to sign Benfica starlet Joao Felix but pulled out of the deal to focus on signing Chelsea's Eden Hazard, report Marca.

Los Blancos were willing to spend €80million (£70m/$89m) on the talented 19-year-old. However, Benfica were insistent that Felix would not leave for less than the €120million release clause in his contract.

That proved financially prohibitive to Real, who chose to focus all their attention on signing Hazard instead.