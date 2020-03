GOAL

The Borussia Dortmund hit man is reportedly the number one target this summer for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Erling Haaland is Real Madrid's preferred new striker, ahead of Timo Werner and Lautaro Martinez.

A combination of the 19-year-old's keen goalscoring abilities, along with his youth and relative affordability, have reportedly caught the attention of the management at the Santiago Bernabeu.