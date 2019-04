GOAL

Real Madrid will not sell Raphael Varane this summer unless a club triggers his €500 million release clause, says AS.

The France defender is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United and there was talk of him leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

VARANE REFUSES TO DISCUSS REAL MADRID FUTURE

But Madrid will not listen to any offers for Varane, meaning it will take a massive offer to force them to let him go.