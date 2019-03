GOAL

Real Madrid have apparently reached out to Mauro Icardi's entourage to discuss a summer move to the Spanish capital, according to Tuttomaercatoweb.

The Liga side reportedly made contact with the Inter star's camp on Monday, coincinding with the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the club's new manager.

INTER CEO HOLDS "CORDIAL MEETING" WITH ICARDI

They apparently face competition from Napoli, who have offered €9 million per season plus €2m in bonuses, and Serie A leaders Juventus.