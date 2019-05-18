Español
Report: Real Madrid Awaiting Neymar Decision

Real Madrid are waiting for Neymar to say he wants to leave PSG, according to reports in Spain

The Brazil star is uncertain over his future but the La Liga giants won't get involved unless he clearly wants out

Neymar remains undecided on his future, but Real Madrid will not make a move for the star unless he makes the first move, according to AS.

Real Madrid interested and have tried to sign him several times previously, but the club do not want a transfer war with PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, who they respect.

Neymar himself won't take any actions until after the Copa America this summer, with the Brazil star knowing any exit would be complicated due to lack of a release clause in his contract.

