Barcelona are ready to take up the option to extend Riqui Puig's contract at Camp Nou - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old will be tied down to fresh terms through to 2023, with his release clause set to rise to €100 million (£90m/$123m).

Puig has featured in five games across all competitions for Barca this term, but has yet to open his scoring account.