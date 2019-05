GOAL

FC Porto centre-back Felipe has passed a medical with Atletico Madrid ahead of a summer transfer - according to Record.

The 30-year-old will sign a three-year contract at Wanda Metropolitano, with a €25m ($28m, £22m) agreement in place between the two clubs.

Felipe has contributed one goal and one assist in 30 Primeira Liga matches for Porto this season.

Atleti are also reportedly in negotiation to sign Hector Herrera and Alex Telles from Porto.