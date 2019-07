GOAL

Jose Mourinho is a candidate to take over the managerial job at Valencia, reports SPORT.

Mourinho has been without a job since being sacked by Man Utd in December, but his search for a new managerial role could bear fruit soon.

Current Valencia boss Marcelino is in a feud with club hierarchy, and Mourinho could be a candidate to replace him due to his agent Jorge Mendes's relationship with club owner Peter Lim.