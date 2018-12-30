Report: Manchester City Join Chase For Real Betis' Junior Firpo

GOAL

Manchester City have joined European rivals Real Madrid in the pursuit of the signature of Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Champions League holders see the 22-year-old as a natural successor to replace Marcelo at the club, but they may have to beat out Pep Guardiola’s side to get their man.

Junior made his senior debut for Betis earlier this year, in February, and has caught the eye of his suitors with some impressive performances this season.