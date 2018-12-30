Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Manchester City Join Chase For Real Betis' Junior Firpo

Report: Manchester City show interest in rumored Real Madrid target, Real Betis defender Junior Firpo

Reuters

 

GOAL

Manchester City have joined European rivals Real Madrid in the pursuit of the signature of Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, according to Le 10 Sport.

 

The Champions League holders see the 22-year-old as a natural successor to replace Marcelo at the club, but they may have to beat out Pep Guardiola’s side to get their man.

Junior made his senior debut for Betis earlier this year, in February, and has caught the eye of his suitors with some impressive performances this season.

Real Betis Soccer Premier League Real Madrid Manchester City Transfer Tracker La Liga Junior Firpo
Previous Report: Valencia Targeting Chicharito As Batshuayi
Read
Report: Valencia Targeting Chicharito As Batshuayi Replacement
Next Isco Not Considering Real Madrid Exit In January
Read
Isco Not Considering Real Madrid Exit In January

Latest Stories