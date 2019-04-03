Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Man United Target Atleti's Saul

Manchester United plan to compete with Manchester City for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, according to reports

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Manchester United want Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera, according to ESPN FC.

But they face competition from cross-town rivals City - who also see his Atletico teammate Rodri Hernandez as the an alternative target.

REPORT: ATLETI WANT FULL RELEASE CLAUSE FOR RAUL

Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to fancy midfielder Saul with Herrera is reportedly seriously considering a three-year offer to join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract at expires this summer.

Pep Guardiola is also an admirer but is also said to be considering a move for the versatile Rodri.

saul niguez Soccer Premier League Manchester United Atletico Madrid Transfer Tracker La Liga
Previous Casillas: Zidane Reminds Me Of Real Madrid Great D
Read
Casillas: Zidane Reminds Me Of Real Madrid Great Del Bosque
Next De Jong Nearly Signed With Tottenham Before Choosi
Read
De Jong Nearly Signed With Tottenham Before Choosing Barcelona

Latest Stories