GOAL

Manchester United want Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera, according to ESPN FC.

But they face competition from cross-town rivals City - who also see his Atletico teammate Rodri Hernandez as the an alternative target.

REPORT: ATLETI WANT FULL RELEASE CLAUSE FOR RAUL

Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to fancy midfielder Saul with Herrera is reportedly seriously considering a three-year offer to join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract at expires this summer.

Pep Guardiola is also an admirer but is also said to be considering a move for the versatile Rodri.