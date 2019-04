GOAL

Atletico Madrid defender Jose María Gimenez is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, according to AS.

ATLETI PREZ: GRIEZMANN '1,000 PER CENT' STAYING

With Raphael Varane set to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer, club president Florentino Perez has identified the Uruguayan as his ideal replacement.

REPORT: ATLETI WANT FULL RELEASE CLAUSE FOR RAUL

Gimenez has featured in 25 matches for Atletico across all competitions this season, scoring twice.