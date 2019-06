GOAL

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham this summer, reports Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old starred for Betis on loan from PSG last season, and the Spanish side made Lo Celso's move permanent in April.

Lo Celso wants to play for fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, but Betis will look for a bid as close to his £88 million (€99m/$112m) release clause as possible.