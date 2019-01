Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias has rejected a move to the Premier League with Everton, according to Marca.

The Toffees were reportedly prepared to pay Iglesias' $32million release clause, but the 25-year-old striker prefers to stay with Espanyol, at least until the end of the LaLiga season.

Iglesias has notched 9 goals and 2 assists in 19 LaLiga appearances for Espanyol this season.