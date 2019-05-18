Español
REPORT: Griezmann's Lawyers Meeting With Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann's lawyers are set for a meeting with Barcelona officials, according to reports in Spain

Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona is nearing completion with his lawyer set to meet with the La Liga champions in the coming days. 

Marca reports Sevan Karian is expected to meet with Barca in near future, after Griezmann's agent had linked the France star to Paris Saint-Germain - who have since refuted interest in the signing.

The deal could still face two road blocks – if Barca get cold feet after hearing criticism of the move or if Griezmann has second thoughts about taking a €5 million (£4m/$6m) wage cut. 

VALVERDE AVOIDS GRIEZMANN TRANSFER SPECULATION

