Report: Griezmann Upset By Negative Barcelona Reactions

GOAL

Antoine Griezmann has been left outraged with the Barcelona squad after rumours they vetoed the decision to sign the French international.

The Atletico forward looked set to join Barca earlier this month when he uploaded a video confirming he will leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

XAVI: GRIEZMANN REJECTION "HURT" BARCELONA

However, Sport are reporting that Griezmann is now left in ‘no man’s land’ with key Barca players such as Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi outlining they are not keen on 28-year-old’s move to Catalunya.

Griezmann is yet to hear back from the club regarding his situation, and he may now be forced to look for a new suitor in the market.