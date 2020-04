GOAL

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana have set their sights on the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Ivan Rakitic, who is set to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Chelsea may suggest a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho, as they look to add another creative playmaker to their ranks.

