Announcement could be made in the next few days.

Barcelona are close to completing a move for Ajax's Frenkie de Jong and the deal could be announced by the weekend, according to AS.

BARCELONA 'BEST' OPTION SAYS DE JONG'S DAD

The Catalan giants look to have beaten the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to De Jong's signature.

The 21-year-old Netherlands international is expected to cost Barca around €75million (£67.4m/$86m).

