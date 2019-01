GOAL

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have held talks with Benjamin Pavard's agents to discuss the possibility of a summer transfer.

The Frenchman is currently plying his trade in Germany with Stuttgart and has 14 Bundesliga appearances under his belt this season.

The World Cup winner is also being tracked by Napoli and Bayern Munich, but Barcelona have stolen a march on their rivals to lead the chase for his signature.