Report: Barcelona Likely To Sell Rakitic

GOAL

Ivan Rakitic is likely to leave Barcelona, despite his repeated claims he wants to remain with the club, according to AS.

REPORT: BARCA HOPING TO MAKE €150M IN SALES

Rakitic and Barca have been unable to agree on a new contract and his place in the XI is under threat with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and a more attacking role for Sergi Roberto.

KLUIVERT TAKES OVER BARCELONA'S LA MASIA

With Barca needing to cut salary, and Inter interested, Rakitic seems destined for an exit, with even coach Ernesto Valverde saying of his situation: "Time moves on for us all" at a recent press conference.