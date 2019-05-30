Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Barcelona Cooling On Griezmann Move

Antoine Griezmann's move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona has hit a roadblock, according to reports

Reuters

 

GOAL and beIN SPORTS

 

Antoine Griezmann is not a priority signing for Barcelona, reports Marca.

The Atletico Madrid forward has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou, but Josep Maria Bartomeu has concerns over the complexity of a deal and has shelved discussions for now.

Previous Spanish media reports have suggested that the Barcelona locker room has had a negative response to Griezmann's potential arrival.

Former Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez remarked that Barcelona was "hurt" by a rejection from the French forward last summer, suggesting there were wounds left to be healed.

Soccer Barcelona Atletico Madrid Transfer Tracker Antoine Griezmann La Liga
Previous Real Madrid Call Ramos News Conference
Read
Real Madrid Call Ramos News Conference
Next Ramos: I Want To Retire At Real Madrid
Read
Ramos: I Want To Retire At Real Madrid

Latest Stories