Report: Barcelona Cooling On Griezmann Move

Antoine Griezmann is not a priority signing for Barcelona, reports Marca.

The Atletico Madrid forward has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou, but Josep Maria Bartomeu has concerns over the complexity of a deal and has shelved discussions for now.

Previous Spanish media reports have suggested that the Barcelona locker room has had a negative response to Griezmann's potential arrival.

Former Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez remarked that Barcelona was "hurt" by a rejection from the French forward last summer, suggesting there were wounds left to be healed.