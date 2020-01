GOAL

Barcelona have made contact with Palmeiras to discuss Matheus Fernandes's availability - according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until 2023, but Barca are exploring the possibility of bringing him to Camp Nou.

Barca monitored Fernandes in 2017 while he was at Botafogo, and have reignited their interest with the January transfer window now open.