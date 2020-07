GOAL

Barcelona are on the verge of completing the signing of Rayo Vallecano teenager Fabian Luzzi - according to Marca.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 16-year-old forward, but the Blaugrana have reached an agreement to bring him to Camp Nou.

Official confirmation of Luzzi's transfer is expected in the coming days, with Barca set to add a Spain U16 international to their ranks.