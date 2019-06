GOAL

Barcelona and Valencia have agreed to swap goalkeepers Jasper Cillessen and Neto.

Dutch shot stopper Cillessen is looking for a move away from Camp Nou after being stuck on the Barca bench and the Catalan side have agreed to let him leave in search of first-team football.

And it seems he will stay in La Liga by taking Neto's place at Los Che, who will move to Barcelona to act as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's backup, according to Mundo Deportivo.