AC Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Jean-Clair Todibo on loan - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Rossoneri will bring in the 20-year-old until the end of the current campaign, at which point they will have the option to buy him outright for €20 million ($22m, £17m).

Todibo has found playing time hard to come by at Camp Nou this season, with only two La Liga appearances under his belt to date.