REPORT: Atletico Madrid Weigh Lemar-For-Lacazette Swap

Atletico Madrid are thinking of offering Thomas Lemar to Arsenal in exchange for striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to Sky Sports.

The LaLiga giants have also been linked to signing Edinson Cavani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, but have lined up Lacazette as an alternative.

Lemar is yet to hit the heights following his big-money move from AS Monaco, and is yet to record a goal or an assist in 21 appearances this season across all competitions, meaning Diego Simeone would be happy to part with the winger.