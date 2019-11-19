Español
Report: Atletico Madrid Nearing Deal For Bruno Guimaraes

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a $33.2m move for Bruno Guimaraes of Athletico Paranaense, according to reports

Atletico Madrid are close to completing the €30 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes, AS reports.

The Brazilian midfielder does not want to renew his deal with Paranaense and Atletico have first refusal on him and are eager to wrap up a deal.

