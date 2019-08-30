Español
Report: Atletico Madrid Make Icardi Inquiry

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Mauro Icardi as Inter look to offload the mercurial Argentine before the transfer deadline.

Reuters

Mauro Icardi is considering possible moves to either Atletico Madrid or Monaco, according to Gianluca di Marzio

The Argentine remains on the outer at Inter and has been strongly linked to Napoli over the summer. 

Reports now suggest Inter have agreed to terms to sell Icardi to Monaco for $72million (€65m) but the player is yet to make up his mind.

Atletico have also made an inquiry, though it is the French club that now appear to be in pole position. 

However, the striker's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, a few weeks told TyC Sports he will not be joining the Ligue 1 side.

