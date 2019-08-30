Report: Atletico Madrid Make Icardi Inquiry

Mauro Icardi is considering possible moves to either Atletico Madrid or Monaco, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

The Argentine remains on the outer at Inter and has been strongly linked to Napoli over the summer.

Reports now suggest Inter have agreed to terms to sell Icardi to Monaco for $72million (€65m) but the player is yet to make up his mind.

Atletico have also made an inquiry, though it is the French club that now appear to be in pole position.

However, the striker's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, a few weeks told TyC Sports he will not be joining the Ligue 1 side.