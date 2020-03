GOAL

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Arsenal centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outfit are considering a swoop for the Frenchman as they look to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

Lacazette - previously connected to Atleti in a potential swap deal for Thomas Lemar - has hit seven goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in 2019-20.