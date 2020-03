GOAL

Athletic Club are interested in a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to Marca.

While the Argentine does not immediately fit the club's Basque-only transfer policy, Higuain's grandfather is of Basque-French origin so the club could be tempted to make a move.

Higuain's contract at Juventus is up at the end of the season, and he has experience of La Liga from his time at Real Madrid.