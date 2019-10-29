Report: AC Milan Weigh January Bid For Rakitic

GOAL

AC Milan are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

Having lost his starting spot at Camp Nou to Frenkie de Jong, Rakitic has been widely linked with a move away in recent weeks. Milan are in search of an experienced player to strengthen their midfield, while there is a Croatian connection which could help smooth over the signing in the form of Rossoneri chief football officer Zvonimir Boban.

Milan are open to January transfer business, though they do not want to pay over the odds for Rakitic. "In January I don't like to be very active on the market, but sometimes it's necessary," Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis told a shareholders' meeting earlier this week. "And we can also invest in experienced players, like we did with [Gonzalo] Higuain."