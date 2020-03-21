Reguilon: "I Feel Very Loved" At Sevilla

Sergio Reguilon left his Real Madrid future in doubt by indicating that he may seek to extend his loan at Sevilla, saying he feels "very loved" at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 23-year-old left-back joined Julen Lopetegui's side in July 2019 on loan to the end of the season but Sevilla do not have the option to purchase Reguilon as part of the deal.

After enjoying an impressive run of form shortly before LaLiga was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reguilon said he is happy in Andalusia.

"I have no complaints about anything, about the city, the club, my colleagues," the Spain international told Muchodeporte.

"I feel very loved. Who knows what will happen in the future."

Reguilon made 14 LaLiga appearances for Madrid in 2018-19, providing cover for Marcelo when Los Blancos' regular left-back was injured.

He has found first-team football easier to come by at Sevilla, making 22 league appearances and scoring once, and he said he hopes to help Lopetegui's third-placed side challenge for a Champions League place when play is allowed to resume.

"I started well," said Reguilon, reflecting on his season at Sevilla. "When you start high they always demand that level, logically.

"All players have good and bad moments. I went through games of not being successful, but in the last three games I made a mental note of saying 'damn, you're good'.

"It is important to enter the Champions League, but for us the objective that we set ourselves is to enter Europe. If we enter the Champions League, great. Sevilla must aspire to that competition. We have the quality and ability to get in there perfectly."