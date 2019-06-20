Español
Real Madrid Legend Raul Takes Over Castilla

Real Madrid legend and youth coach Raul has been put in charge of Castilla

Real Madrid great Raul will take over Los Blancos' Castilla side next season, the LaLiga giants have confirmed.

Raul had been in charge of youth sides Cadete B and Juvenil B, and will now take on the top job in Madrid's famed academy.

 

Castilla - Los Blancos' B team - currently play in Segunda Division B - Group 1, having lost out to Cartagena in the promotion play-offs last season.

Current Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also started his senior coaching career with Madrid's Castilla side, with Santiago Solari having followed a similar path.

LLORENTE LATEST TO PLAY FOR REAL MADRID AND ATLETI

An academy product himself, Raul spent 16 years as a key figure in Madrid's first team between 1994 and 2010, winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies during that time.

