Real Madrid Confirm Vallejo Injury Setback

Jesus Vallejo has suffered a fresh setback with Real Madrid confirming the centre-back has sustained a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old has managed just two appearances for Los Blancos this season and has endured several muscular issues over the past 18 months.

Vallejo left training in tears on Monday after sustaining the latest problem and a Madrid statement on Wednesday confirmed he has sustained a grade two injury to the "femoral biceps of the left leg".

Madrid did not put a timescale on his return as they continue to monitor the injury.

Santiago Solari's men face Leganes in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday, leading 3-0 from the first contest at the Santiago Bernabeu.