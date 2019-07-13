Español
Real Madrid Confirm Passing Of Zidane's Brother

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid's pre-season training camp in Montreal following the death of his brother Farid

Real Madrid have confirmed coach Zinedine Zidane's brother Farid has died.

Zidane left the club's training camp in Montreal on Friday due to personal reasons, with Madrid announcing he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

 

Los Blancos held a minute's silence ahead of training on Saturday after being made aware of Farid's death.

Zidane's assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach's return.

