Real Madrid Confirm Passing Of Zidane's Brother

Real Madrid have confirmed coach Zinedine Zidane's brother Farid has died.

Zidane left the club's training camp in Montreal on Friday due to personal reasons, with Madrid announcing he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute's silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 13, 2019

Los Blancos held a minute's silence ahead of training on Saturday after being made aware of Farid's death.

Zidane's assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach's return.