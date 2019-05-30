Real Madrid Call Ramos News Conference

Sergio Ramos will appear at a news conference on Thursday amid rumours over his future, Real Madrid have confirmed.

Ramos, who is Madrid's captain, has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League and will address the media at 17:30 local time.

Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed to Spanish radio station Onda Cero this week that Ramos had indicated his desire to leave, but insisted a free transfer was out of the question.

PEREZ: RAMOS CAN'T LEAVE FOR CHINA ON A FREE

"They [Ramos' advisors] mentioned that he might leave but without a transfer fee because transfer fees in China are very complicated," Perez said.

"I told him that he can't leave and that we would be speaking to the Chinese club interested in signing him.

"It's impossible to let your captain leave for free, that would be setting a bad precedent."

CARVAJAL: NORMAL FOR RAMOS TO HAVE OFFERS

Ramos has been at Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005, becoming one of the club's modern icons.

He captained Madrid to Champions League titles in each of the past three seasons and also won the tournament in 2013-14.

Spain defender Ramos has also won four LaLiga titles during his time at Madrid, along with four Club World Cups.