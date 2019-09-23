Real Betis Lose Nabil Fekir And Sidnei To Muscle Injuries

Real Betis will be without midfielder Nabil Fekir and defender Sinei in the coming weeks. The club announced on Monday that both players have been diagnosed with muscular injuries. No timetable is set for either of their recoveries.

Fekir has "a level I myofascial muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his left thigh," the club said. He left Betis' last match against Osasuna with discomfort before getting the diagnosis.

Fekir joined the LaLiga side from Lyon this summer and has scored twice as Betis have struggled out of the gates to 14th place.

Sidnei's injury is "a level I-II muscular injury on the myotendinous joint of his right thigh," according to the club.

Betis host Levante in midweek action Tuesday (1:45 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 4) before traveling to face Villarreal on Friday (2:50 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT).