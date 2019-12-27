Pedro: "I'll Drop Everything" For Barcelona

Pedro would "drop everything" to return to Barcelona as he prepares to enter the last six months of his Chelsea contract.

Former Spain winger Pedro has been heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea, who will be able to sign players in January after seeing their transfer ban halved on appeal.

The 32-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Blues this season and made no attempt to hide his interest in moving back to Camp Nou.

Pedro was handed his senior debut by Pep Guardiola, who coached him in the B team, and went on to win LaLiga five times and the Champions League on three occasions with Barca.

"If Barca call me, I'll drop everything," Pedro told L'Esportiu.

"There was a moment in pre-season when we played against Barca that, after talking with the coach, I saw a chance, but the door closed quickly.

"At this point, I don't know what will happen to me, just that I'm contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season."

On rumours he could move across London to West Ham, Pedro said: "I don't know, we'll see … What I know is that I want to continue having fun playing football."