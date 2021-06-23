Ousmane Dembele To Undergo Knee Surgery Next Monday

Barcelona have announced that forward Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his injured knee in Finland next Monday.

The 24-year-old sustained the damage after coming on as a substitute in France's 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Hungary on Saturday, managing just 30 minutes before being replaced by Thomas Lemar.

France confirmed on Monday that Dembele would play no further part in the tournament, and further tests carried out by Barca on Tuesday revealed a dislocation of the biceps tendon in his right knee.

Providing another update on their official website on Wednesday, a Barcelona statement read: "Ousmane Dembele is to undergo surgery on June 28 in Turku, Finland.

"Doctor Lasse Lempainen will be performing the operation on the Frenchman's dislocated biceps tendon in his right knee, under the watchful eye of the FC Barcelona medical services."

While no timetable was provided for Dembele's recovery, reports in the Spanish media suggest he could be sidelined for three to four months.

He took to social media on Tuesday to thank well-wishers and vowed to come back stronger from his latest injury lay-off.

"Hi all, as you may have read or heard here and there, it is time for me to leave the France team," he posted on Instagram.

"It's just a goodbye as they say! I will come back even stronger as I always have. The challenges make me grow.

"The weeks we spent training and surpassing ourselves have united us like never before. This group is strong and I know it. We all know each other!

"So I join you and become a supporter of Les Bleus!

"We must follow through on what we have started and, as always, give the best of ourselves. I trust us, I trust them!

"As for me, I will return very soon and thank you for your essential support!"

Dembele's career since his move to Barca from Borussia Dortmund for €105million four years ago has been blighted by injury setbacks.

The 24-year-old has managed just 54 LaLiga starts in four seasons at Camp Nou, while last season he completed 90 minutes in the league on just five occasions.

Barcelona have strengthened their attacking options for the 2021-22 season with the additions of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, both forwards joining on free transfers.