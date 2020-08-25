Montoya Returns To Real Betis From Brighton

Martin Montoya, who played for Real Betis on loan from Barcelona in 2016, has returned to the club after a transfer from Brighton:

📣 OFFICIAL | Martín Montoya is, again, a Green and White 📝🤝



Welcome back! 🏠🔙😃



➡ https://t.co/bzQcvHrn7s pic.twitter.com/tYEbHGVn8r — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 25, 2020

Real Betis statement:

Real Betis Balompié has signed Martín Montoya from Brighton & Hove Albion FC. In this way, the right back returns to the Green and White club where he had a first spell in 2016. The player has signed a contract until 2024.

Martín Montoya Torralbo (Viladecans, Barcelona, 14th of April of 1991) began his career at FC Barcelona academy. He climbed through the youth teams until he made his debut with the senior team in 2001. In 205 he was loaned to FC Internazionale, where he spent the first half of the season.

His loan was cancelled on January and loaned out to Real Betis for the remainder of the season. Once the loan ended, he signed for Valencia CF, where he stayed for two seasons. He was then transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion FC, where he has played the last two years.

Martín Montoya has been capped with Spain U16, U17, U19 and U21. He became European champion with Spain U17 in 2008.

In total, the new Green and White player has played 277 in top-flight football, scored 4 goals and provided 22 assists.