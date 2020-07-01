Miranda Returns To Barcelona After Schalke Loan

Juan Miranda will return to Barcelona after Schalke have declined to extend his loan for a second season.

FC Barcelona statement:



FC Barcelona and Schalke 04 have reached an agreement to not extend Juan Miranda's loan spell at the Bundesliga club to a second season. The player will return to FC Barcelona in the coming days.

After a season with the Bundesliga club, the Andalusian defender returns to Barça after having made 11 appearances (781 minutes) for Schalke 04.

Juan Miranda came to Barça in 2014 from Betis and he progressed through the youth teams reaching Barça B and made his debut for the first team in the 2018/19 season.

That debut came on 31 October 2018 in the Copa del Rey at Cultural Leonesa. Miranda also featured in a Champions League game against Tottenham Hotspur was included in the first team squad for league games on several occasions.