Marca: Real Madrid Open to Bale Loan

Real Madrid are willing to let Gareth Bale leave on a loan agreement after struggling to find clubs willing to do a permanent deal.

Marca claims that the Blancos will move the Wales international out this summer as he no longer forms part of their future plans.

Manchester United and Bale's former club Tottenham have previously been cited as potential destinations, however the Welshman's salary - $19 million a year - and recurring injury problems are seen as a turn off for many suitors.

Despite winning four Champions League trophies, a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey title during his six seasons at the club, Bale has come under criticism from many fans for his perceived lack of commitment.

Since signing for the Spanish giants in 2013, the 29-year-old has been unavailable for 46.6% of Madrid's games, sidelined for a total of 86 games with injury.