Lo Celso Not In Real Betis Preseason Tour Squad

Real Betis have announced their squad for a pre-season trip to Mexico, and Giovani Lo Celso isn't in it.

New man Nabil Fekir completed his move in time to make the cut, and will link up with his new team-mates after completing his cut-price move from Lyon.

Fekir's arrival is expected to mean wanted man Lo Celso can leave, with Tottenham the club most strongly linked with signing him.