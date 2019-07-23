Lo Celso Not In Real Betis Preseason Tour Squad

Real Betis have announced their squad for a pre-season trip to Mexico, and Giovani Lo Celso isn't in it.
Dear and beloved Mexico! 🤠 We're taking off! 🌎🙌💚#BetisOnTheRoad #LaLigaWorld pic.twitter.com/mMZTvH0kr8— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 23, 2019
New man Nabil Fekir completed his move in time to make the cut, and will link up with his new team-mates after completing his cut-price move from Lyon.
Fekir's arrival is expected to mean wanted man Lo Celso can leave, with Tottenham the club most strongly linked with signing him.