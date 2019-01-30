Español
Layun Departs Villarreal For Rayados

Mexico international Miguel Layun has departed Villarreal to join C.F. Monterrey.

Miguel Layun has finalized a move from Villarreal to C.F. Monterrey.

 

 

The Mexico international made just eight appearances with the LaLiga club. The 30-year-old Layun joined Villarreal on a three-year deal in summer of 2018 after previously being on the books at Porto.

 

