Layun Departs Villarreal For Rayados

Miguel Layun has finalized a move from Villarreal to C.F. Monterrey.
The Mexico international made just eight appearances with the LaLiga club. The 30-year-old Layun joined Villarreal on a three-year deal in summer of 2018 after previously being on the books at Porto.
