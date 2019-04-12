Español
Kroos Slams "Absolutely False" Real Madrid Exit Rumors

Toni Kross slams a report in Spain claiming he wants to leave Real Madrid as "Absolutely false information."

Toni Kroos says media reports he is planning to leave Real Madrid are untrue.

Germany midfielder Kroos has been a key player for Madrid since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014.

 

He has won three Champions League titles during his time with the club but a story in the Spanish press claimed the 29-year-old wants to move on at the end of the season.

HAZARD: "MY HEAD IS WITH CHELSEA"

Madrid are expected to spend heavily in the transfer market following the return of Zinedine Zidane, with Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen all reported targets.

New additions in midfield could restrict Kroos' first-team opportunities but he strongly refuted suggestions he will seek a move ahead of 2019-20.

POGBA REFUSES TO RESPOND TO REAL MADRID RUMORS

Kroos wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely false information."

