Injury-Ravaged Mariano Diaz Out With Tendinitis

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has suffered another injury setback after being diagnosed with tendonitis in his right adductor.

Mariano returned to Madrid in August for a reported $22.5million after a solid season at Lyon, but injuries have wreaked havoc on his season.

The forward, who was essentially signed as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement and handed the No.7 jersey, suffered hamstring problems towards the end of last year, before then missing the first month of 2019 with a back injury.

Mariano has been restricted to just 11 LaLiga appearances – with only one coming as a starter – and is expected to be out for around three weeks, though Madrid have not put a timescale on his latest absence.