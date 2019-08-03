Español
Hector Herrera Calls Move To LaLiga With Atletico Madrid 'A Dream'

Mexico international Hector Herrera is excited about his first LaLiga campaign after joining Atletico Madrid.

New Atletico Madrid addition Hector Herrera is looking forward to playing in the "best league in the world" as he prepares for his first season in LaLiga with Los Rojiblancos.

Herrera signed with Atleti on a free transfer in July, after spending six seasons with Porto.

The El Tri midfielder is back in his homeland of Mexico for Saturday's friendly against Atletico San Luis.

The former Porto midfielder is "very excited" by the occasion but the thought of a league debut against Getafe on August 18 is providing the real motivation.

"I never imagined playing in LaLiga," Herrera said.

"It was always a dream to be able to reach LaLiga, which is the best league in the world. You have to look for big challenges and [in LaLiga] you are competing with the best."

