Sports Burst - Hazard's Red Carpet Treatment

Hazard to be afforded full package presentation in Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid has three arrival packages available for new signings.

1 - The economy. Stadium function room, handshake with Florentino Perez, a few photos. Never seen again. Used for squad-fillers. Jesus Vallejo, basically.

2 - The tourist flyby. The Santiago Bernabeu doors are opened but in the middle of the working day, so only tourists or those with not much else going on can gawk, point and see a footballer kick a couple of balls into the stands. This signifies decent money spent but not too much brand-recognition. That's the package that Luka Jovic received on Wednesday.

3) - The red carpet. Debuted by Cristiano Ronaldo a decade ago, this is the package afforded to the superstars. Stadium opened in the evening, maybe some kind of stage built but a proper presentation.

That's what Eden Hazard is going to enjoy on Thursday, as the flagship signing of Real Madrid's new Galacticos 3 era. Unless Kylian Mbappe is bought. In which case, the club will set up a Neil Armstrong-style ticker tape, city-center parade.

Hazard needs to pack in more than 70,000 spectators to the stadium to beat the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo 10-years-ago. Sports Burst is expecting a more Kaka-esque 50,000.

However, Hazard might have to wait to find his locker space. With the arrival of Ferland Mendy, there are currently 37 players on the Real Madrid books.

Griezmann's Tease-man fun ruined by Atletico Madrid boss

Antoine Griezmann's fun has been ruined by Atletico Madrid's CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

While the Frenchman has been doing the usual keeping-everyone-in-suspense Tease-man spiel over where he is going to be moving to, the Rojiblanco bigwig told Movistar that the destination is Barcelona. No need for another video then.

Manchester United might be making one of the smartest transfer moves in the market this summer with rumors of a swoop for Lille's Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian was the stand-out player in Ligue 1 last season with 22 goals and 11 assists. A possible replacement for Lille could be USA's Timothy Weah moving from PSG.

Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukuka, is pretty much leaving it out there that he wants a move to Inter. "For me, (Conte) is the best manager in the world," said the Belgian before declaring his love for both Serie A and Italy.

St. Louis Blues ends 52-year Stanley Cup wait

There are two USA! USA! USA! sports left standing at the start of Thursday. It could be one by the end of the day.

Hockey takes a rest after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in the clinching match of the Stanley Cup last night. The victory is the franchise's first Stanley Cup win in its 52-year history.

Basketball could be next to end its season if the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in game 6 of the NBA Finals with the series currently standing at 3-2 to the Canadians.

Thursday also sees the Women's World Cup continuing with Australia taking on Brazil followed by South Africa facing China.

beIN SPORTS has some fine football fare as well with the second semifinal, first leg in the La Liga 1/2/3 playoffs. Basically the fight for the last spot in La Liga next season.

It's a bit of a megastar battle with Mallorca - part owned by Steve Nash - hosting Albacete, the favorite club of Andres Iniesta. The action gets underway at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.